State Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis) was arrested in Nashville Sunday on charges of misdemeanor assault and felony theft stemming from a dispute with an ex-boyfriend.
“I maintain my innocence and will plead not guilty to the charges,” Harris said in a statement. “I know that at the end of this I will be cleared of all allegations.”
According to an affidavit, Harris and the former boyfriend were discussing their relationship when the ex sought to leave the apartment, but Harris allegedly blocked his way. The ex-boyfriend allegedly had a scratch from the encounter, and he later discovered that Harris had taken several items Harris told police he had given to the ex as gifts.
Harris is free on $2,000 bond. A court date is scheduled for October.
Harris was first elected to the legislature in 2020. He helps run Amplified Public Strategies.
“This has been a lived example that will help me better help those I serve,” Harris said. “Trust me, I have already noticed steps in policy that lawmakers like myself must work to improve throughout the justice system. Over the next couple of weeks, you will learn more about this matter. And I look forward to moving on after it is all said and done.”
