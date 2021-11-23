Retiring Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker is joining Knoxville-based nonprofit 4th Purpose Foundation in January.
Parker spent nearly 40 years in the state prison system, starting as a correctional officer and ending as commissioner under Govs. Bill Haslam and Bill Lee.
The foundation was started by Josh Smith, who served time in prison on drug charges who later founded Master Service Companies. Former President Donald Trump pardoned Smith shortly before leaving office.
The foundation is focused on reentry and rehabilitation work for inmates. Parker will serve as its president.
“After 38 years in the corrections field, Tony's voice and experience will be invaluable in expanding and guiding our values-based work and wellness resources for correctional staff and the individuals they serve,” Smith said in a release. “We are very pleased to welcome him aboard. His influence and well-earned reputation in corrections at the state and national level will be critical in helping us move all of our initiatives forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.