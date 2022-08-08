In July, Muriel Malone Nolen was named executive director of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission. She had been serving as deputy director for more than a year and interim executive director since February.
Nolen was previously a prosecutor in Shelby County.
Now nearly a month into the role, she spoke with the Post about her goals for the state organization.
Who taught you the importance of leadership as a child and how has that impacted the way you lead?
I was fortunate growing up to have strong matriarchs. As a child, my mother, grandmother and aunts were all leaders in their communities, churches and their careers. My grandmother would feed everyone. On holidays she managed to have enough food for anyone that stopped by who may not have had a loved one or had money or family. She always made sure they sat down and ate a hot meal and dessert and then took food home to have throughout the holidays. I've been fortunate to see these women go through difficult times and still go on with their lives and careers and be able to take care of their families.
