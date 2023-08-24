Longtime Metro official Raymond "Ray" Barrett died Tuesday. He was 88.
Barrett worked 52 years for the Nashville government, including as clerk of the Davidson County Chancery Court and administrator of elections. He was president of the Tennessee County Officials Association and the Tennessee Quarter Horse Association and later worked for the Williamson County Circuit Court.
The veteran public official attended South Georgia College and then Vanderbilt University, where he played football. He later attended what is now the Nashville School of Law.
Barrett is survived by his wife, Debbie, four children, 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A funeral service is scheduled Saturday in Franklin.
Pallbearers include Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Jeff Bivins, Tennessee Safety Commissioner Jeff Long and several judges.