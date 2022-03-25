Hedy Weinberg, the longtime executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, is stepping down at the end of June, she announced Friday.
Weinberg has led the civil rights organization for nearly four decades, having been named to the post in 1984.
The organization moved its headquarters to Nashville early in Weinberg’s tenure in an effort to focus on state legislation. The group has grown from two staff members to 12 during her 37 years in charge, according to a release.
“On behalf of the board of directors and the staff, I want to acknowledge what a tremendous impact Hedy has had on the state of Tennessee and how much she will be missed,” ACLU of Tennessee Board Chair Paula Williams said. “Under her vision and steady leadership, this organization has grown into a strategic, strong, multi-faceted powerhouse that never backs down from a challenge and always moves us ahead in the fight for justice and equity.”
A timeline of her tenure distributed by the ACLU includes the following:
- Spearheading the successful defeat of legislation to chill the teaching of evolution in public schools (1993).
- Challenging the state abortion statute and establishing a Tennessee constitutional right to privacy (2000).
- Filing a series of successful lawsuits to stop religious activities in public schools and remove the Ten Commandments posted in local courthouses (2002-2020).
- Leading a legislative campaign to establish “sexual orientation” as a protected category in state law for the first time in Tennessee (2003).
- Successfully suing on behalf of high school students to stop Knox and Davidson County public schools from using filters to block websites containing information about LGBTQ issues while allowing access to homophobic websites (2009).
- Co-founding the “Nashville for All of Us” coalition, which led to the defeat of the city’s English-only ballot initiative (2009).
- Mobilizing with members of the Muslim community to defeat anti-Muslim initiatives at the local and state levels, including defeating an Islamophobic “anti-sharia” bill (2011).
- Establishing a statewide transgender justice education and advocacy initiative (2022).
According to a release, the board of directors will conduct a nationwide search for Weinberg’s successor.
