Margie Quin has been appointed commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday. 

Quin most recently served as CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, a nonprofit focused on human trafficking, and she will continue to serve on the board. Her position will become effective Sept. 1, replacing Jennifer Nichols, who was in the role since 2019

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

