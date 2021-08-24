House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has hired Sammie Arnold as his new chief of staff.
Arnold comes to the legislative branch from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, where he has been an assistant commissioner focused on community and rural development since 2013. He was previously a legislative aide for Gov. Bill Haslam and worked on Haslam’s first run for governor.
Arnold has an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and a law degree from the University of Tennessee.
“I am excited to announce Sammie Arnold as my new chief of staff,” Sexton said in a release. “I’ve known Sammie and his family for several years and have worked with him extensively throughout his time as a staffer with former Gov. Bill Haslam, as well as in his roles with our Department of Economic and Community Development. Sammie’s extensive knowledge of our Tennessee communities, experience in public policy, and working with the General Assembly over the years not only makes him a great choice for the position but will ensure a smooth transition without missing a beat.”
The position has been vacant since interim chief of staff Holt Whitt was placed on administrative leave after federal agents questioned him in connection to a probe into the legislature. Whitt was later hired as a senior adviser in the state Department of Human Resources. The position was last held in a permanent capacity by Scott Gilmer, who left the office in January 2020.
Arnold is married to Laine Arnold, GOP Gov. Bill Lee’s communications director. His first day is Sept. 1.
