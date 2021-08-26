House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) has hired Mike Zimmerman of California as his new top aide.
Most recently, Zimmerman was political director for the California Farm Bureau. He was previously chief of staff, deputy chief of staff and political director to three Republican leaders in the California General Assembly.
Zimmerman will succeed James Dunn, who is now executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, a position formerly held by Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman.
According to a letter Lamberth sent to House Republicans, Zimmerman is moving to Tennessee “to raise his son in a state that shares his conservative values.”
His first day is Sept. 8.
“Having served in leadership support positions for the minority party in a blue state, Mike brings an invaluable and unique perspective,” Lamberth wrote.
House Republicans have seen additional turnover in the staff ranks, with Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) recently announcing the appointment of Sammie Arnold as chief of staff.
