Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday made two appointments to his cabinet.
Butch Eley, currently serving as deputy governor and commissioner of the Department of Finance and Administration, is moving to lead the Department of Transportation. He will continue to hold the title of deputy governor and keep an office in the Capitol.
He succeeds Clay Bright, who left to oversee the newly created Megasite Authority of West Tennessee, the governing body of the property on which a Ford electric vehicle assembly plant is being constructed.
Jim Bryson is succeeding Eley at the Department of Finance and Administration. Previously a one-term state senator and former candidate for governor, Bryson is currently the deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Parks and Conversation at the Department of Environment and Conversation. He previously founded a market research and consulting company in Nashville.
“As Tennessee experiences unprecedented growth, we’re prioritizing record investments to modernize infrastructure and prepare our state for the future,” Lee said in a release. “Butch’s significant private sector experience and service as our chief financial officer make him well-positioned to lead the Department of Transportation during this critical time for Tennessee’s development.”
Lee added that Bryson “will bring valuable expertise to the Department of Finance and Administration."
