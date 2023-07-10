Roy Herron, a longtime former state lawmaker and the onetime chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, died Sunday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was 69.
Herron was injured in a jet ski accident in Stewart County on July 1, according to his family.
The attorney and author served in the state House and Senate, representing his hometown of Dresden and West Tennessee, from 1986 to 2012. He unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress in 2010 and was chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party from 2013 to 2015.
In recent years, Herron has lobbied the state legislature on behalf of public education interests.
Tributes to Herron poured in from both sides of the aisle.
Senate Speaker Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) called Herron “a worthy adversary and passionate defender of his constituents.”
Former Vice President Al Gore said Herron “was a dear friend and one of Tennessee’s most devoted citizens.”
“His untimely passing is a tragedy,” Gore added. “Roy was a steadfast advocate for the working people of Tennessee and always stood up for our most vulnerable.”
Herron is survived by his wife of 36 years, the Rev. Nancy Carol Miller-Herron, in addition to sons John, Rick and Benjamin and brother Ben. Services are expected to be held this weekend in Martin.