The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Thursday announced that its new executive director would be Nashville attorney Kathy Sinback, effective Sept. 6.
Sinback has been administrator of the Davidson County Juvenile Court since 2014. She succeeds Hedy Weinberg, a non-attorney who led the state chapter of the civil rights group for nearly four decades.
Prior to joining the court office, Sinback was a Metro public defender. She was involved in the effort to commute the sentence of Cyntoia Brown Long, a teenager jailed for killing a man soliciting her for sex.
“From her work seeking clemency for Cyntoia Brown Long to her role in the remarkable transformation of the Davidson County Juvenile Court, Kathy is a proven leader and well-respected advocate in our state,” ACLU of Tennessee board chair Paula Williams said. “We are tremendously excited for Kathy to bring her vision, talents and energy to the helm of the ACLU of Tennessee at this critical time in our nation.”
Sinback added that the ACLU’s work was “more important than ever” right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In