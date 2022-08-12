Kathy Sinback

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Thursday announced that its new executive director would be Nashville attorney Kathy Sinback, effective Sept. 6.

Sinback has been administrator of the Davidson County Juvenile Court since 2014. She succeeds Hedy Weinberg, a non-attorney who led the state chapter of the civil rights group for nearly four decades.

