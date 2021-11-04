Metro Council has amended its latest automated license plate reader bill and deferred it and a companion bill for what councilmembers claim is the last time, ostensibly making their next return to be the body’s last stab at legislating use of the technology.
The new amendment, as proposed by Councilmember Jennifer Gamble, is touted as the product of profoundly extensive discussion including input from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Community Oversight Board. It changes Councilmember Courtney Johnston’s bill — filed on Oct. 12 — to restrict ALPR use to only felonies and violent crimes rather than the broad use relative to all criminal offenses originally included. Gamble attested to local law enforcement considering the original, broad application unnecessary. The amendment also removes the two Metro Councilmembers from the process that audits ALPR use logs, limiting it to only the offices of the district attorney and public defender with a representative from the COB.
Despite these efforts and the passing of the amendment, Johnston moved to deferral much to her own chagrin.
“We have talked about this ad nauseam. There have been no new points brought up in months,” Johnston said. “I’m going to agree to a now three-meeting deferral in order to track and to continually collaborate. […] We have discussed this more as a body — this particular comment, this particular subject — more as a body than we have discussed any other item outside of an operating budget. I’m not interested in deferring this anymore after this three-meeting deferral.”
The amended bill outlines regulations for the use of ALPRs whereas Councilmember Dave Rosenberg’s bill is also still fielded with a separate set of restrictions. The two were both deferred for three meetings.
ALPRs first gained significant attention from Metro Council when Councilmember Joy Styles presented a bill in October 2020 that was amended several times and eventually deferred indefinitely amid concerns about the technology’s racial profiling implications. The issue came up again in the form of a new bill altogether in December but was deferred for 245 days for the sake of community engagement. During that time, Rosenberg brought an alternate ordinance in September, which was then deferred for four meetings for community engagement. The former was then withdrawn and, on the same day, Rosenberg’s was deferred for another 57 days.
“My perception of what the Council is doing is that we are a doing a smart thing of getting the policy in place before we ever talk about buying any equipment,” Councilmember Burkley Allen told the Post, explaining that nothing on the issue has been workshopped or presented before the Budget and Finance Committee, which she chairs. “Hopefully, we’ll have a good policy that balances solving and preventing crime with protecting people’s privacy.”
This week’s deferral of Rosenberg’s ALPR bill follows more than a year of discussion on the subject, including six special-called committee meetings, a town hall, an ALPR demonstration and several district meetings. It also followed the summit of representatives from law enforcement agencies throughout Middle Tennessee at the Midtown Hills police precinct five days prior on Oct. 28. Many such agencies — like those of Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet — have already deployed and begun using the technology, and at the law enforcement summit, they cited Amber Alerts, stolen vehicles and wanted suspects as guaranteed areas of improved efficiency for a law enforcement agency with the addition of ALPRs.
While Nashville debates the use of the technology, agencies in neighboring cities are further ahead in the discussion if not already using ALPRs, and civilian groups have also taken it upon themselves to grab the same technology for their immediate areas.
Metro Council will take up the proposals again on Dec. 21.
