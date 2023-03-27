A smallish Metro park is being considered for a site located on the west bank of the Cumberland River in downtown’s North Capitol district.
The effort is in the preliminary stage. But if it materializes, the green space will be created on two parcels, located at 428 and 510 First Ave. N., that currently offer Metro surface parking lots.
A Metro document notes the working name of the park is 1st + Gay St. Park.
The Metro Parks Department has enlisted Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture) and KCI Technologies (traffic engineering) to assist in early-stage assessments of the site. Community feedback is being sought.
The two properties offers a collective 2.07 acres and sit within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19. Two public meetings have been held, with a third slated for late spring, the parks department website notes.
Nearby are multiple other green spaces, both the state-owned Bicentennial Mall and Capitol Hill, and the Metro-owned Public Square Park.
Sitting to the immediate south of the surface parking lot at 428 First Ave. N. is a 0.32-acre property with the remnants of a brick building. Barry Walker, who owns Marathon Village, owns that property, having paid $225,000 for it in 2019. The address is 414 Gay St.
To the immediate north of the site are both a CSX Railroad bridge and a condominium building, the site of the latter for which was developed by Nashville’s CA South.