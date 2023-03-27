A smallish Metro park is being considered for a site located on the west bank of the Cumberland River in downtown’s North Capitol district.

Screen Shot 2023-03-27 at 10.06.37 AM.png
Screen Shot 2023-03-27 at 10.08.25 AM.png
teaser.png

The effort is in the preliminary stage. But if it materializes, the green space will be created on two parcels, located at 428 and 510 First Ave. N., that currently offer Metro surface parking lots.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.