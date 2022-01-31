The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure is no more exempt than anyone else from the Great Resignation, but some have suggested recent departures augur failure for the agency’s inaugural year.
At seven months old, NDOT has gradually progressed in both projects and personnel moves, yet January saw resignations from three ranking NDOT officials. On the other hand, major hires have supplied the agency with respected veterans at the helm, including Brad Freeze, who started as chief engineer on Nov. 1 after serving as the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s director of traffic operations. A more recent hire brought Diana Alarcon who — having officially entered the director’s office just three weeks ago — came from Arizona with more than 30 years of experience in similar positions like transportation director for Tucson and transportation and mobility director in Fort Lauderdale.
But Alarcon replaced NDOT Interim Director Faye DiMassimo, who continued to facilitate the agency’s progress while also serving as Mayor John Cooper’s senior transportation adviser, and last week, DiMassimo stepped down days before the board of directors over the transit agency in Chatham County, Georgia, confirmed her as their incoming executive director, which is seated in Savannah. The move marks a return to Georgia for DiMassimo after having served as the transportation director for Cobb County for six years and the general manager of Atlanta’s transportation special purpose local option sales tax.
A tweet from Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge on Friday suggested this and other departures demonstrate that the agency is already a failed experiment. He confirmed to the Post that one of the “three high-level NDOT resignations” to which he referred was DiMassimo, but NDOT Spokesperson Cortnye Stone attributed all three departures to “the normal lifecycle of an agency.”
Sledge also confirmed for the Post that the other two resignations were those of Jeff Hammond and Rochelle Carpenter. On her way out, DiMassimo emailed Sledge directly with a point-for-point rebuttal to his tweet.
“Assuming those are Jeff Hammond, Rochelle Carpenter and myself, our departure reasons are as varied as the individual people and don’t conclude any particular point except that arrivals and departures are part of any organization’s life cycle,” DiMassimo said.
Another point Sledge’s tweet factored into its criticism of NDOT was the occurrence of “four pedestrian deaths in January” compared to 37 in all of 2021. DiMassimo pointed to Mayor Cooper’s Vision Zero initiative as evidence of how much effort his administration is putting into curtailing such things.
It is also worth noting that 37 pedestrian deaths in 2021 makes for a monthly average of three and that the contrast so far, therefore, is not necessarily stark. However, if January’s total were to become the monthly average in 2022, seeing 48 pedestrian deaths would, indeed, speak volumes about what Vision Zero had not accomplished.
The tweet also highlighted the fact that NDOT still hasn’t established protected bike lanes on 12th Avenue South.
“NDOT has overpromised and underdelivered, and is now losing key staff members at a time when we can’t afford additional delays to implement fully funded, life-saving infrastructure," Sledge told the Post.
One such staff member, DiMassimo, denied that any shortcomings on the agency’s part contributed to her decision to leave and pointed out that Sledge contributed to the extenuating circumstances that have slowed the pace for the protected bike lanes.
“The 12th Avenue Bikeways Project was expanded to include multimodal and stormwater improvements,” DiMassimo wrote in her email to Sledge. “These expansions were in part based on your request, Councilmember Sledge.”
Those changes — including that the project be delivered in a single phase rather than two as originally planned — impacted the schedule and cost of the project and, according to DiMassimo, decelerated the timeline of delivery on certain parts of it. As such, the project has stalled as it waits for additional funding.
Sledge’s tweet also attacked the timeline of the sidewalk project on Vaulx Lane, which “is expected to start construction in March… 2023.”
Vaulx Lane, which connects the Breeze Hill neighborhood to Melrose, finished right-of-way property negotiations around the time Alarcon took office as NDOT director. Right-of-way permits are among several important milestones that go unseen and that Stone said she deliberately did not include in her less than exhaustive list of projects on which NDOT is presently working that demonstrate progress.
“When Council allocates funding toward new sidewalks, signalized crosswalks and protected bike lanes, we expect updates and results,” Sledge told the Post. “Instead, we get excuses. People are dying on our streets. The time for excuses is over.”
None of the examples Stone provided the Post is a completed project, though several of them would mark major milestones upon completion.
Stone cited NDOT finishing a Vision Zero strategy for safer streets, completing its Walk N Bike Master Plan, developing about 50 neighborhood traffic calming solutions, establishing a Traffic Management Center funded by TDOT’s allocation of federal funds, launching the Downtown Neighborhood Traffic Study with WeGo Transit and working on 28 sidewalks.
“Lots of progress is being made, but we understand the urgency felt by councilmembers and community members,” Stone told the Post. “We feel it, too. We’re fortunate to have very positive and constructive relationships with many members of Metro Council, and we’re fortunate to have the support of Mayor Cooper.”
Cooper commissioned NDOT to deliver sidewalks 50 percent faster and 20 percent cheaper, and Stone said the agency’s en route to meeting that goal.
