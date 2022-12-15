At next week’s Metro Council meeting, most discussion of the East Bank will likely be centered on a proposed term sheet related to a plan to build a new enclosed stadium for the Tennessee Titans. But another agenda item also represents a crucial step before construction can commence.
The Metro Planning Department is applying for $500,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to study possible environmental contaminants — what Metro calls a “first yet highly important step in initiating redevelopment.” It would require no Metro matching funds.
Metro wants to study several properties between Main Street and Korean Veterans Boulevard/Shelby Avenue, currently “chronically underutilized” as Nissan Stadium parking lots but envisioned as key pieces of the planned East Bank redevelopment championed by Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans. The properties, owned by either the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency or the Metro Sports Authority, “will likely be disturbed as parking lots are transformed into green space” as part of an East Bank redevelopment.
Dating back to the 19th century, the properties have been home to industrial and other uses that could have left environmental contaminants, though Metro notes the area “has never been studied.” Among the historical uses are lumber yards, brickyards, coal and ice distributors, and bridge and barge manufacturers. Possible contaminants could include petroleum, creosote, lead, asbestos and wood-treatment chemicals, according to Metro.
A study would “allow Metro to quantify the scale and scope of potential cleanup activities necessary for successful transformation of the East Bank,” the application notes.
The area around the East Bank has the highest rates of asthma in the city, a trait attributed to the presence of Interstate 24, industrial activity and urban heat islands. Redeveloping the East Bank with more green space and multiple uses would, according to Metro, “take small steps to remedy these historic injustices borne by surrounding communities.”
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has pledged technical support and oversight for the study.