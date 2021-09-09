After Post sister publication the Nashville Scene reported earlier this month that current and former employees, especially women of color, of the Metro Arts Commission had alleged mistreatment by the city agency, Metro Human Resources is reportedly conducting a review.
The commission said in a statement Thursday that it would not comment on specific allegations “until a review is completed.”
At-large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt, a leader in the Metro Council Minority Caucus, took to the radio earlier this week to announce that the group was requesting a full investigation of the allegations.
“There must be accountability from the Metro Arts leadership specifically naming Caroline Vincent,” Hurt said. “Metro Arts has failed on their commitments to people of color that they tout on their own equity statement and messaging about the public programs. They’re the only Metro department with a published equity statement, but they didn’t follow it. Secondly, they have mistreated the hardworking women of color, the civil servants who have been the champions of equity [and] the main implements of programming that we see in our community.”
So far, the mayor’s office has not commented.
The Metro Arts Commission is a city-funded agency that supports local arts and cultural programs.
