Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday that local small businesses can apply for federal assistance through the American Rescue Plan after $18 million in grants and low-interest loans were made available.
Applicants must be in Davidson County, with 2021 revenues between $10,000 and $1 million and no more than 50 full-time employees. Certain organizations including nonprofits and adult entertainment businesses are not eligible.
The $18 million will be distributed as follows:
$2.5 million for North Nashville (37208, 37218, 37228, 37207, 37209)
$3 million for distressed areas of Metro Nashville
$3.5 million for Metro Nashville overall
$9 million loan program
Metro and Pathway Lending will team up to administer the funds. Pathway Lending will also process applications and distribute grant awards and loans to approved small businesses.
Pathway Lending Nashville Opportunity Fund Director Thomas Shield said he believes the funds can help small businesses get back to pre-pandemic levels.
“I hope to see that businesses use this money to make more money and want them to be able to use it to build capacity to be able to improve their businesses and put more money into the community,” he said. “I want them to be able to use it to spring forward and just make more money from what they ever made before and be more successful. That way they can hire more workers or expand the product to reach beyond Davidson County, Tennessee and in the nation.”
In addition, local nonprofits including Conexión Américas, Corner to Corner, The Equity Alliance, Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership and Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are providing technical assistance to help small businesses prepare applications. Metro and the nonprofits hosted information sessions this week.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Nashville,” Courtney Pogue, economic and community development director in the mayor’s office, said. "We want to preserve these businesses and provide them with flexible capital in the form of grants and look at ways to provide long-term capital with Pathway Lending through a Nashville Opportunity Fund.”
