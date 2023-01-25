Metro Law Director Wallace Dietz is warning that a plan being considered by the state legislature to cut the Metro Council at least in half would “create chaos” and trigger a possible legal battle, according to reports in both The Tennessean and Axios.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth of Portland and Sen. Bo Watson of Hixson, both Republicans, have filed legislation that would cap the size of metropolitan legislative bodies in the state at 20. The only government that would be affected by the proposal is Nashville’s Metro Council, which has had 40 members since it was established in the 1960s.