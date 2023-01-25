Metro Law Director Wallace Dietz is warning that a plan being considered by the state legislature to cut the Metro Council at least in half would “create chaos” and trigger a possible legal battle, according to reports in both The Tennessean and Axios.
House Majority Leader William Lamberth of Portland and Sen. Bo Watson of Hixson, both Republicans, have filed legislation that would cap the size of metropolitan legislative bodies in the state at 20. The only government that would be affected by the proposal is Nashville’s Metro Council, which has had 40 members since it was established in the 1960s.
Republicans have said the push is about creating a more efficient government. But House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican, is among those who have publicly acknowledged that the effort was in part triggered by the Metro Council’s unwillingness to welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville.
Dietz wrote that that the legislative proposal “poses an existential threat not just to Nashville’s self-governance but to the constitutional rights of all local governments across the state,” according to The Tennessean. Additionally, the lawyer wrote, the large council “protects minority representation in government.”
If the legislation passes, Metro will “explore all possible legal avenues to defend Davidson County residents’ fundamental right to determine how they are represented,” Dietz continued.