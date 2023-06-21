The Metro Council voted 38-0 Tuesday to approve a $3.2 billion annual spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Mayor John Cooper, who is not running for reelection, celebrated the passage of the budget, his last as mayor.
“Four years ago, Metro’s finances were broken and our cash reserves were depleted,” Cooper said in a release. “Basic city services were being underfunded and the state threatened to take over our finances. Tonight, Metro Council passed a budget that would have been unthinkable just four years ago — strengthening our historic investments the past few years in education, public safety, housing, infrastructure and other core government services. We’re building on what works, and we’re innovating to meet new challenges. Mostly important, we’re creating a platform for the future so that Nashville can be a city where every resident and every neighborhood thrives.”
Specifically, Cooper celebrated an additional $100 million in new funds for Metro Nashville Public Schools, $61 million for Metro employee raises and a continued $30 million investment in the Barnes Fund.
