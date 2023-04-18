The Metro Council on Tuesday will again consider plans to build an enclosed stadium on the East Bank.
The body is scheduled to vote on legislation related to the plan on second reading Tuesday, with third and final consideration tentatively scheduled for a special-called meeting next week. At the meeting Tuesday night, Metro councilmembers will consider more than two dozen proposed amendments to the legislation.
The $2.1 billion proposed stadium would replace Nissan Stadium, home to the Tennessee Titans, and anchor a new neighborhood championed by Mayor John Cooper, the team and others.
The amendment that has drawn the most attention narrowly passed at a meeting on April 4. District 21 Councilmember Brandon Taylor’s proposal would institute a per-ticket fee of up to 10 percent on non-NFL events held at the future stadium, with revenues going to Metro’s general fund. The fee could generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the city’s general fund.
The team and other tourism and entertainment entities have aggressively pushed back, and District 4 Councilmember Jennifer Gamble has proposed an alternative that would direct a 3 percent per-ticket fee to the “Nashville Needs Impact Fund.”
“I spoke out on this because I care about my district,” Taylor told Post sister publication Nashville Scene. “This was the only thread I could pull to get money coming back into the community.”
Much of the sales tax revenues generated in and around the stadium would be dedicated to paying off debt accrued by the stadium’s construction, causing some opponents to question how the project will benefit residents. Cooper and his team have argued that the existing lease for Nissan Stadium leaves the city on the hook for prohibitively expensive repairs, necessitating the new deal.
Other amendments include a proposed requirement that the team work with the Metro Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance on minority participation goals and a proposed requirement that the team seek council approval for on-site gambling at the future facility.