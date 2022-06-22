The Metro Council on Tuesday voted 31-3 to pass its version of Mayor John Cooper’s budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The $2.95 billion funding plan includes some amendments to Cooper’s proposal, like money for a $200,000 study of needs at Nissan Stadium that the mayor has called unnecessary. But overall, Cooper celebrated the vote. The Council also decided to strip some funding from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in order to add a new housing planner.
“It’s been said that a budget shows a city’s values better than any words can,” he said in a release. “I’m grateful to the Metro Council for their hard work and diligence in passing a budget that reflects Nashville’s values and priorities, and will help our city grow in a way that works for everyone.”
The city is seeking to fill hundreds of vacant positions in emergency services and development-related departments while boosting pay for Metro Schools and other Metro employees.
At-large Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes, a former Budget and Finance Committee chair, criticized the use of reserves in making the new budget work, writing that “this is the sort of budgeting that got Metro to where it was financially a few years ago.” Some of the reserve funds are earmarked for an unanticipated revenue shortfall at Metro Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In