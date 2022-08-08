Davidson County voters overwhelmingly voted last week to ratify four amendments to the Metro Charter.
The amendment that garnered the most attention in the runup to the vote — Amendment 1 — makes it more difficult to amend the charter by citizen petition. Specifically, the amendment requires those seeking to change the charter to gather signatures from 10 percent of registered Davidson County voters, a significantly higher number than the previous threshold, 10 percent of the number of voters who cast ballots in the most recent general election. The amendment followed repeated pushes by anti-tax activists to undo a property tax increase via charter amendment.
