Metro Council on Tuesday approved the controversial use of license plate readers and sent the new, much debated legislation to Mayor John Cooper, who has signaled support for it.
This week's Metro Council session spanned more than four hours yet spent close to a quarter of its time on legislation that has been debated in this and alternate versions since 2020. Councilmembers voted 22 in favor and 14 against with one abstention for a bill — sponsored by Councilmember Courtney Johnston — authorizing a six-month pilot program for the use of automated license plate readers. Johnston said in November she had no intention of seeing any more deferrals on the subject.
Advocates — including the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Nashville Department of Transportation and Cooper’s office — touted the law enforcement value of ALPRs.
Opposition, however, was most vocal in the form of national and community groups like the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, American Muslim Advisory Council, Asian and Pacific Islanders of Middle Tennessee, Black Lives Matter Nashville, Black Nashville Assembly, Community Oversight Board, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition and Workers’ Dignity. These and myriad other organizations urged councilmembers to vote down the ordinance on the basis of injurious racial implications and a general hazard to individual privacy and security.
In general, license plate readers are smart cameras equipped with algorithmic AI trained for pattern recognition having to do with license plates like plate shapes and numbers or state issuers. They may also hone in on vehicle makes, models and colors. Those that trouble critics most are those that also include facial recognition capability, without which some racial implications would no longer be a factor. That logic formally entered the discussion as of Nov. 2 when Dave Rosenberg’s proposal presented an amendment that disallowed facial recognition.
Rosenberg’s proposal, however, made no meaningful progress after its first reading as Johnston’s, which preceded it by about a month, ultimately siphoned off all ALPR support over the course of its three readings in October, January and now February. During the hour of discussion, Rosenberg offered a schedule to bring his version back and pass it with any amendments the body deemed necessary, and his offer was aimed at providing an out for the most reluctant and chagrined supporters.
“I know that many of you have concerns with this bill but are also eager either to support LPRs or are feeling pressure to support legislation that would allow them,” Rosenberg said from the floor with cheers from the organizations against Johnston’s bill and support from like-minded Metro Councilmembers like Freddie O’Connell. “We have the opportunity to pass a responsible bill with the forms, uses and retention that we can live with. We can stand up and do the right thing. … [Johnston’s] bill is a mess. This is not the bill to pass.”
Public comments from community members and organization representatives claimed that police consistently get the legislation they want, which rubbed Councilmember Bob Nash, one of 12 co-sponsors on Johnston’s bill, the wrong way as a former MNPD commander. He spoke to the pressures police endure regarding their procedures and new technologies they implement. Community members grew unruly when he addressed the issue of race, noting that that MNPD Chief John Drake is Black in an effort to reassure critics that racial implications had been well considered already.
“There’s just been a lot of misinformation put out there also about the implications this has on communities of color," Nash said. "I think our chief of police was raised in communities of color; he’s a man of color."
Councilmember Joy Styles, another co-sponsor, introduced Metro’s earliest iteration of ALPR legislation in 2020 to significant criticism at the time over the racial profiling potential.
Last year, Councilmember Sharon Hurt was among several vocal opponents of anything with facial recognition capability on the basis that this could “disproportionately impact people of color.”
Little consideration was given to the ALPR products like that of Atlanta-based security firm Flock Safety — which are incapable of facial recognition — despite the fact that the company has already approached several city governments, homeowners’ associations and individuals in the area to get them to install Flock Safety’s gear on their streets.
