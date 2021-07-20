The Metropolitan Department and Housing Agency has confirmed that it has offered Dr. Troy White, Atlanta’s director of housing authorities, the position of MDHA executive director.
At present, MDHA is headed by Interim Executive Director Saul Solomon and Deputy Executive Director Jim Thiltgen, the former filling the role since the MDHA Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed him to do so in place of the agency’s fifth Executive Director Jim Harbison, who served in that seat seven years before announcing his resignation in September 2020. Also unanimously, the board elected to permanently fill the seat with White.
A veteran of public housing administration, White also currently serves as market segment leader at Aprio with over 25 years of experience — 20 of which have been split between the housing authorities departments of both Atlanta and Charlotte. At Aprio, he played a key role in expanding the company’s Public and Affordable Housing group nationwide.
In addition, White is known for having established a host of consulting services aimed at overhauling the finance functions of affordable housing organizations, offering solutions in program compliance, the improvement of their quality of service delivery, operational efficiencies, fiscal health and financial sustainability.
White is touted by some as an expert in not only affordable housing development but also community development, community engagement, compliance, economic development, facilities management, finance, human services and risk management. He has managed more than $315 million of funding and supervised over 350 employees.
White earned his public administration doctorate at Capella University, his MBA degree (with a specialty in finance) at the University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southern Connecticut State University.
MDHA officials confirmed the role Solomon would retain going forward is not yet set in stone. Prior to interim service as executive director, he represented the MDHA Board of Commissioners as legal counsel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.