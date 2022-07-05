Courtney Pogue, director of economic and community development for Mayor John Cooper, is stepping down after a little more than a year in the job.
His last day is July 13, according to a resignation letter dated July 1.
Pogue had been in the role since April 2021, following stints in Chicago and Dallas. His departure leaves Cooper once again without an ECD director (the position had been vacant for six months prior to Pogue’s arrival).
In his resignation letter, Pogue listed a series of accomplishments during his tenure, including the establishment of the Nashville Small Business Recovery Fund and the hiring of a consultant to develop a strategic plan for economic development.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all the internal and external stakeholders that make up the Nashville Economic Development Ecosystem,” he wrote. “I wish Metro Nashville continued success as I plan to explore an opportunity to work on the national level regarding economic and community development and housing attainability.”
Pogue had been open about his frustrations in the job, telling the Post in December that there was a “lack of focus on small business, entrepreneurship and workforce development” in Nashville government compared to interest in attracting major employers to town.
“It’s been a little slow going,” he said. “I’m cautiously optimistic we can get something going in the near future, but it has been nine months.”
