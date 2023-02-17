Mayor John Cooper has told the Republican and Democratic national committees that Nashville will bid on hosting the parties’ national conventions in 2028, according to an Axios report.
The push comes as the GOP-dominated Tennessee General Assembly continues to threaten reprisal over the Metro Council’s decision not to back a bid for the 2024 RNC.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), one of the main sources of the threats, said a 2028 bid by Nashville could result in Republican leaders taking their foot off the gas.
“I think it would start the process of having a better working relationship on many issues — not just on the bills that are here, but also Lower Broadway and cleaning it up and making sure it stays the tourist attraction it needs to be,” Sexton said Thursday, according to WPLN.
Cooper reportedly spoke with Sexton Thursday before sending letters to the Republican and Democratic committees. The letters were also signed by retiring Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon. Cooper, too, is retiring when his term is up later this year, and the escalating tension between the city and the state could become a major issue in the campaign to succeed him.
The Metro Council would still have to approve an agreement to host a future RNC.
Among the possible punishments on the table at the state legislature: cutting the Metro Council’s membership in half, a state takeover of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority and Metro Sports Authority, defunding the Music City Center convention hall and an end to local runoff elections, the latter an effort seen as creating a path for a conservative to win a mayoral election in liberal Nashville.