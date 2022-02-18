Mayor John Cooper on Thursday named two new top aides as Bill Phillips, deputy mayor and chief of staff since 2020, moves into a part-time advisory role.
Cooper named Sam Wilcox deputy mayor for policy and innovation and Jennifer Rasmussen-Sagan chief of staff.
Wilcox will join the mayor’s office at the end of February. He has held previous roles at investment firm D.A. Davidson and health care provider Oak Street Health. According to a release, his role at the mayor’s office will include leading policy, communications and special projects teams, specifically in the areas of affordable housing, transportation, education, community safety and sustainability. He previously worked on Cooper’s 2015 campaign for Metro Council and state Sen. Jeff Yarbro’s 2014 campaign for the legislature.
Rasmussen-Sagan has worked in the mayor’s office as senior staff assistant since 2020. As chief of staff, she will manage day-to-day operations and personnel. She was previously deputy chief of staff to the mayor of Omaha, Nebraska, and has worked on multiple political campaigns.
Phillips was previously a lobbyist, deputy mayor under Bill Purcell and a Republican Party official. No reason was given for his stepping down.
In Metro, the deputy mayor is appointed and not elected.
