Mayor John Cooper is expanding his communications team by promoting one aide and adding another.
Brandon Marshall, who joined the mayor’s office as digital director and LGBTQ liaison in 2019, has been promoted to deputy communications director, where he will be in charge of digital strategy and be a spokesperson for Cooper while working with Metro department public information officers on communication strategies. He also leads the office's outreach and engagement about issues affecting the LGBTQ community.
Chris Echegaray joins the office as the head speechwriter and communications adviser. Previously, he worked for Metro Nashville Public Schools, where he led communications, strategic planning and community and family engagement at Whitsitt Elementary School. He is a former reporter for The Tennessean and the Tampa Tribune. He succeeds Chris Song, who left the mayor's office last year.
“Brandon has been an essential member of our team from the moment he walked in the door, bringing his signature creativity, charm and intellect to every task and playing a critical role in many of our office’s accomplishments,” said Cooper in a release. “I’m excited to recognize his hard work and dedication, and grateful he will be taking on new responsibilities and leadership on the communications team. I’m also pleased to welcome Chris to the office, who has already proven to be a skilled writer and impressive communicator in the short time we’ve worked together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In