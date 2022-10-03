Mayor John Cooper on Monday announced the addition of five new staff members.
Jessica Davis, formerly at the Tennessee Business Roundtable, is Cooper’s new deputy press secretary. Linda Harper is the mayor’s new strategic community engagement liaison, working with Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood. Tiara Thomas is the new outreach liaison working with neighborhoods and community engagement director Kathy Floyd-Buggs. Breanna Tillman has been named community impact manager, working with community safety coordinator Ron Johnson. Karin Fielder Weaver is the new associate director of housing and human services, working with new economic growth and small business development director LaTanya Channel.