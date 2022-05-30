Metro Parks is proposing a new greenway in the North Nashville area. Neighborhoods and parks including Centennial Park, Frankie Pierce Park and Nashville Farmers’ Market would be connected as a result of the trail creation.
The plan for the project includes analyzing existing site conditions within the corridor, defining opportunities and constraints for the project and establishing a route for the greenway path. The plan is to have the greenway run alongside an existing rail line owned by the Cheatham County Rail Authority and tie into the existing 440 Greenway. This proposed greenway will be an addition to the nearly 100-mile system of greenways throughout Nashville and the planned City Central Greenway loop system around the urban core and connecting out into surrounding neighborhoods.
Starting in June, residents have the opportunity to attend in-person meetings to gain more knowledge regarding the proposal and to speak about desired amenities. During the meetings, the public will have a chance to voice their support or concerns while also giving feedback about design elements. In addition, an online survey will be launched for those who are unable to attend.
“One of the most important parts of this planning process is community engagement," Metro Parks Assistant Director Cindy Harrison said. “The parks department desires to hear from the residents, business leaders, school and university leadership and agencies providing services in North Nashville and the surrounding neighborhoods about their concerns and aspirations for this greenway. Community input will inform the route and character of the greenway as well as amenities that could be constructed along the greenway path.”
The public’s feedback is welcome during the community meetings on June 9 and June 11 at the Honey Alexander Center in North Nashville.
“I think the vision for completing this greenway loop within the core of Nashville downtown is really exciting, and the idea that greenways can be used for not only recreation but for also transportation can be really transformative to help people move around the city,” Walk Bike Nashville director of advocacy and communications Lindsey Ganson said. “I think if we could ... complete this loop of protected, separated greenway and then meet that loop with connections to save on-street cycling, we could really open up bicycling to a lot more people as a safe option."
Greenways have been developed along the city’s major water corridors including Cumberland River, Whites Creek, Stones River and Richland Creek, among others. The City Central Greenway System, when completed, would create a 35-mile loop around the city’s urban core and reaching out via greenway connectors to nearby neighborhoods.
Metro Parks oversees 15,134 acres of land, including 178 parks and 99 miles of greenway. In addition, the department offers fitness classes, dog parks, trails and nature programs.
“Our hope is that this project will also benefit the quality of life of North Nashville residents by being the catalyst for new and improved social, economic, health, leisure and environmental assets and opportunities to the residents of the area in addition to creating another connection to the overall greenway system in Nashville,” Harrison said.
