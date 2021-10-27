Metro Council is currently poised to repurpose land that wraps around First Horizon Park for greenway development in the interest of conservation.
The council last week gave its first approval of an easement agreement for the greenway trail’s development and realignment but also referred its proposal, sponsored by Councilmember Freddie O’Connell, to four committees: Budget and Finance; Planning and Zoning; Public Facilities, Arts and Culture; and Transportation and Infrastructure.
The land belongs to the Metro Sports Authority but has been granted to the city so that an easement on the property can be used to create and re-direct a greenway trail (labeled as Music City Bikeway in the above image and part of the city's Cumberland River Greenway) running from Third Avenue North across Fourth Avenue North’s dead-end roundabout alongside the Nashville Sounds stadium to meet Fifth Avenue. The general area is sometimes called Sulphur Dell.
Atlanta-based real estate development company Portman Holdings is expected to reinvent a 2.6-acre portion of the overall site with what has been loosely called Ballpark Village (read more here), which could include apartments and restaurant and retail space. The project will sit near a segment of the greenway.
The greenway planned to run along Ballpark Village will bifurcate Sulphur Dell (also called North Capitol) and will render current and future restaurants and residences accessible to pedestrians and bikers, per the specifications of Atlanta architecture firm Dynamik Design. Preexisting landscaping at the Fourth Avenue roundabout will be modified to accommodate the trail.
Nashville-based engineering firm RaganSmith will provide geotechnical support after having initially filed paperwork with Metro on Portman’s behalf in late 2020 for Ballpark Village. Portman Residential, the residential arm of Portman Holdings, now aims to create the greenway trail along the northern side of its L-shaped property and cornering the stadium.
The effort comes via an agreement between Nashville Sounds ownership entity MFP Baseball LLC and the Metro Sports Authority to update the preexisting lease agreement between the two parties. The project was previously approved by the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, in whose Phillips Jackson redevelopment district the future Portman building will sit.
MFP Baseball is a subsidiary of New York-based MFP Real Estate LLC, which sold the parcels now being developed for the greenway to Sulphur Dell LLC (Portman). Sounds co-owner Frank Ward has a controlling stake in MFP, as do his sons Chris and Tim Ward (who sold the property to be redeveloped to Portman).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.