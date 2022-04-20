The Metro Council has approved a resolution that could lead to funding to reinvent the East Bank segment located near Nissan Stadium.
The vote, taken Tuesday night, was 28 "yes" and zero "no," with five council members having abstained. District 19 Councilmember Freddie O'Connell sponsored the resolution.
Specifically, the council approved the Metro Department of Transportation’s application for a $5 million federal grant. If approved, Metro will match the grant (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality — a.k.a. RAISE) with $4 million.
Future East Bank infrastructure remains in the conceptual plans phase and could possibly carry a price tag of at least $175 million. If the effort materializes, a bridge to span the Cumberland River and connect East Nashville to South Nashville could be included.
Part of the project would see South Fifth Street extended over the river to connect with Fairfield Avenue. The latter street currently moves through the Railyard District and Sudekum-Napier, terminating near Chestnut Hill.
The proposed bridge would require the expansion or relocation of the city WeGo transit bus maintenance facility, which is prone to flooding and at full capacity.
If approved, the grant money will fund further studies for the road and bridge.
Brett Withers, in whose District 6 sits the bulk of the East Bank and South Fifth Street, said the RAISE grant application is consistent with Mayor John Cooper’s strategy with NDOT of seeking grant funding opportunities to leverage limited Metro funds for infrastructure projects.
“If awarded, this grant would fund not just engineering but also additional community engagement work to include Sudekum-Napier-Napier residents and other South Nashville neighborhood associations in a similar fashion to the current East Bank Planning Study Neighborhood Advisory Committee,” Withers told the Post. “Ultimately, I believe that increasing connectivity and designing for bike lanes and a potential BRT connection would greatly enhance quality of life and access to emerging employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for residents of affordable housing living along or near this potential new high-capacity transit corridor.”
Of note, District 2 Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs offered opposition, contending North Nashville in general lacks bridge connectivity related to the Cumberland River.
Read more here.
