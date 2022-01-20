Church Street Park’s revitalization project has encountered the latest of a string of obstacles as it now no longer has its outside consultant.
The Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation was unable to reach an agreement to renew its contract with New York-based Biederman Redevelopment Ventures Corp., which was responsible for the park revitalization project throughout 2021 and whose contract ran out in December. The HCCF told the Post this was because the organization prefers to contract with a local firm to continue the work going forward. But BRV President Dan Biederman emailed various stakeholders this week informing them that he was no longer working on the project in part due to a dispute over pay.
Biederman Redevelopment Ventures spokesperson John Goodman confirmed the nature of the complaint:
"It’s true that The Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation has decided to end our partnership at Church Street Park. And it’s true they owe us considerable money. Around $200,000. We have been asking for payment for the past due for five months. Their response has been to not pay us our past due.
"Complicating this: the Foundation asked Dan to come down in December with a budget and a plan for the park in 2022. He took considerable time and effort to prepare a plan and a budget. He then traveled to Nashville and met with the Foundation people. Dan is very unhappy that he may have been asked to come to Nashville under false pretenses.
"We work with dozens of cities in the US and, frankly, we have never not been paid….or been in a situation where the client refuses to pay. Thus, BRV's lawyers are evaluating and will pursue any and all legal rights."
When asked, HCCF confirmed that there were negotiations to renew BRV’s contract and that they fell through. Separately, the local, historic preservationist nonprofit also confirmed the debt owed to BRV from 2021 but vaguely attributed it to COVID-19.
“On outstanding debt, there's been discussions with COVID and all of that,” said Alexia Poe, senior member at The Ingram Group (which represents the HCCF for public affairs efforts). “The goal for the dollars invested into the park has been and will continue to be to fund programming, the ambassadors in the park, maintenance and beautification.”
This comes after Amazon, whose future towers under construction at Nashville Yards are located off Church Street and a few blocks west of the park, contributed $50,000 to the initiative atop the $465,000 with which the HCCF began the project via a six-week pilot project through Metro Parks. All these funds have targeted beautification, maintenance, programming and security.
O’Connell, whose District 19 includes the green space in question, has been both an early advocate and vocal critic of the project. He voted in favor of the project when Metro Council fielded the revitalization proposal three months into the pandemic at the request of Mayor John Cooper’s administration — a bill of which many councilmembers had no prior knowledge before its first reading.
In November 2020 when the HCCF announced its second postponement of the opening of the park and cited COVID-19 as the primary obstacle to completing the work, however, O’Connell criticized the group's logic by pointing out that the quarantine was well in effect when the plan was first brought to Metro Council and that HCCF, therefore, should not have attempted the project during the pandemic if it was infeasible because of it.
Cooper initially explained that the proposal was rushed through Metro Council in order to prep the park for centennial celebrations of the passage of the 19th Amendment, but the HCCF's first postponement made that an impossibility. Cooper had previously opposed, as a councilmember, a prior plan to instead have the park redeveloped with a 60-story residential tower via downtown-based developer Tony Giarratana.
"Mayor Cooper is pleased with the improvements and activation of Church Street Park since he took office, and is hopeful that all parties can work together to keep the park a sustainable success for area residents and businesses," Cooper spokesperson Andrea Fanta said.
The HCCF has not yet begun the process of contracting anyone new to finish work on the park, but it is confident the process will go smoothly based on what support the group already has, like that of the Nashville Downtown Partnership and the Nashville Civic Design Center.
The HCCF was founded in 2019 to focus on revitalizing not just the park but the entire corridor spanning from the state Capitol to the downtown library. The park was a critical cornerstone of that process.
“We feel like the time is right to localize operations at the park,” Poe said. “We have a number of businesses that have been supportive of the park and have contributed to operations at the park.”
BRV Corp. is known for its development of Bryant Park in New York and other parks in addition to work with the Grand Central Partnership. Urban park placements, in particular, are considered a forte of the downtown developer, which has undertaking projects in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and San Francisco, among others. Metro tasked the company with designing a plaza at The Fairgrounds Nashville related to the construction of the new MLS stadium at the site.
