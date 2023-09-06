The next phase of construction is set to begin at Centennial Park in early 2024.
Improvements are planned for the north section of the park, according to the Centennial Park Conservancy, with the project still in the design phase. A new events pavilion, renovation of the Croquet Clubhouse into a café as well as improved pathways and access are among the planned projects expected to cost $10 million.
The cost will be split in a public-private partnership between Metro Parks and the CPC, which has been running a capital campaign for park revitalization.
“We are excited about what this next phase of development will mean for Centennial Park. As the city grows and tourism increases, improvements to the park are critical,” Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom said. “A large new pavilion to help keep pace with the ever-increasing demand for special events, a café to serve park visitors with great concessions, and new multi-modal pathways to improve pedestrian and overall connectivity means an improved park experience for residents and tourists, alike.”
The new pavilion will be the first structure built in the park since 1963. It is planned to be more than 6,000 square feet along Lake Watauga. The space will accommodate more than 400 people seated and 1,250 standing for a variety of events.
Based on recent visitor surveys, CPC said the Croquet Clubhouse renovation will answer the need for public restrooms. The clubhouse will be repurposed into a café that offers food, drinks and merchandise. Plans include an outdoor courtyard and indoor seating. Proceeds from the future café will support the park.
The park construction will also include increased vehicle access along the northern boundary. New multi-modal pathways from the corner of 31st Avenue and Park Plaza will also be added to help with pedestrian access from the 28th Avenue Connector.
There are three permits pending with the Metro Nashville Historical Commission for the work including demolition of the current pavilion and renovation of the Croquet Clubhouse. The next step in the process is review by the Metro Historic Zoning Commission, which meets on Sept. 20.
Metro Parks Planning Department, Collier Engineering, Hodgson Douglas Landscape Architecture and Dryden Architecture and Design will be a part of this next phase of the project with the Centennial Park Conservancy. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.