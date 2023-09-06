Screen Shot 2023-09-06 at 1.29.30 PM.png

The next phase of construction is set to begin at Centennial Park in early 2024.

Improvements are planned for the north section of the park, according to the Centennial Park Conservancy, with the project still in the design phase. A new events pavilion, renovation of the Croquet Clubhouse into a café as well as improved pathways and access are among the planned projects expected to cost $10 million.

