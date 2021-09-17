With the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure now officially established, a bill before Metro Council aims to consolidate certain Tennessee Department of Transportation responsibilities under the new agency.
The resolution — co-sponsored by Councilmembers Russ Bradford, Bob Nash and Joy Styles — formalizes a request that Metro conduct a feasibility study of contracting with TDOT to allow NDOT to handle the maintenance of state routes in Davidson County. The request itself, as well as components of the prospective contract, is modeled after one the City of Goodlettsville has with TDOT.
The bill is the fruit of discussions fielded during the summer in the council's Public Works Committee about TDOT-related frustrations. Those frustrations focused on areas of TDOT roadways and right-of-ways maintenance considered by bill sponsors like Bradford to be lacking.
“For instance, in [District 13] with Murfreesboro Pike, the median: TDOT usually comes through maybe once a summer to mow that,” Bradford said. “We have some issues along the side of Briley Parkway with dilapidated fencing and, again, only mowing once — maybe twice — during the summer.”
Councilmember Zach Young, whose District 10 includes parts of Goodlettsville, was first to bring to Public Works Committee members’ attention that Goodlettsville has entered into a contract with TDOT. Via that contract, Goodlettsville assumes responsibility for the maintenance TDOT would ordinarily perform, and TDOT reimburses Goodlettsville for all or part of the expense of doing so.
If the bill is approved, the resultant feasibility study would determine the costs for NDOT to take on landscaping, maintenance and refuse collection duties. The latter is particularly an issue for bridges, most of which fall under TDOT’s jurisdiction, even on roads that are not state routes.
This marks one of the first attempts on the part of NDOT to improve the efficiencies of transportation and multimodal infrastructure as promised by Mayor John Cooper. Initially criticized as too inept to become a fully fledged transportation department, NDOT has added new responsibilities to its docket since its inception, including a smart parking program.
