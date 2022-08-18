State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) is resigning before the end of his term to take a job as senior adviser for legislative affairs and policy at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Bell, who serves as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced nearly a year ago that he planned to retire at the end of his current term. Former Bradley County Commissioner Adam Lowe earlier this month won the Republican primary in the race to succeed Bell.
Bell will resign effective Aug. 31 and start his new job on Sept. 1, according to a release.
“We are excited to welcome Sen. Bell to the TWRA family,” said Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “His extensive legislative experience and his passion for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation will make him a valuable team member. We look forward to working with him to advance critical policy to support the conservation and management of wildlife, fisheries and Tennessee’s waterways.”
Bell was first elected to the state House in 2006 and later to the Senate in 2010. During his time in the legislature, he has spearheaded a number of controversial legislative measures, including related to guns and abortion. Prior to chairing the judiciary committee, Bell led the government operations committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In