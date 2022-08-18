Sen. Mike Bell

Sen. Mike Bell

State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) is resigning before the end of his term to take a job as senior adviser for legislative affairs and policy at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Bell, who serves as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced nearly a year ago that he planned to retire at the end of his current term. Former Bradley County Commissioner Adam Lowe earlier this month won the Republican primary in the race to succeed Bell.

