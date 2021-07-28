Bass, Berry & Sims has added Jacob Baggett as senior public policy counsel in the firm’s Nashville office.
Most recently, he was senior legislative adviser to Ken Yager, the chair of the state Senate Republican Caucus. Before that, he was campaign manager for former House Speaker Beth Harwell’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign and a legal and legislative staffer in the Tennessee Department of the Treasury.
He attended East Tennessee State University and the Lincoln Memorial University John J. Duncan Jr. School of Law.
At Bass, he will represent clients before the state legislature and executive branch departments, specifically on legislative and regulatory matters.
“Jacob’s legal insight and on-the-ground experience working with and within Tennessee’s state government make him a great fit for our team,” said Erica Bell Vick, leader of Bass’ government advocacy and public policy practice. “We are proud to have the most established government advocacy practice in Tennessee, and Jacob’s addition and his shared commitment to client advocacy will help to build upon our client successes and overall reputation going forward.”
