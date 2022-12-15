House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has promoted Kevin Johnson to chief of staff ahead of the return of the state legislature next month.
Previously having served as general counsel and senior adviser, Johnson succeeds Sammie Arnold, who is reportedly heading for the private sector. Arnold came to Sexton’s office last year after working for the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
Johnson, who has a law degree from the University of Memphis, first joined Sexton’s office in 2019 after working for U.S. Rep. David Kustoff.
Additionally, Sexton has named executive assistant and scheduler Rosie Anderson director of operations while backfilling that position with new hire James Harris. Chad Bobo has also joined Sexton’s office to work on constituent and member relations services.
Lobbying firm adds legislative adviser
Capitol & 5th Public Strategies has named Nick Crawford senior associate.
Crawford most recently was majority caucus adviser at the Tennessee House of Representatives and has held previous campaign and lobbying roles.
Capitol & 5th was founded in 2017 by partners Courtney Atnip, J.A. Bucy and Dustin Goforth. Clients have included the city of Memphis, Vanderbilt University and the Tennessee Disability Coalition.
“Nick’s expertise within the Tennessee state legislature and past roles in public affairs operations will make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said the partners in a joint statement. “As the demand for our services continues to grow, we need knowledgeable, well-respected professionals like Nick who understand the importance of communications to achieve our client goals.”
Last month, Capitol & 5th hired Melanie Bull as a principal.