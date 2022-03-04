Brooke Barrett, a veteran of both television news and state government, has joined lobbying firm Jigsaw as its first legislative director.
After leaving journalism, Barrett spent more than seven years working in external affairs for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. For the past years, she has worked on client service for Barge Design Solutions.
Jigsaw was founded in 2018 by Greg Hinote, Beecher Frasier and Sam Reed, three well-connected Nashville strategists and lobbyists.
At Jigsaw, Barrett will lead the state government relations team and consult on other government relations work and strategic communications.
“Brooke is a consummate professional with a deep understanding of how government works, and her addition to the team will help further enhance the level of service we offer to our clients,” Jigsaw spokesperson Steven Henry said in a release.
