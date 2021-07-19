A lobbying firm founded by former aides to retired U.S. Sen. Bob Corker has added Tim Gehring as a vice president in its Nashville office.
Chattanooga-based Bridge Public Affairs announced that Gehring, who most recently worked in the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at the U.S. Department of State, will work on foreign policy, human rights in corporate supply chains, nonprofit and advocacy matters for the firm's clients, especially in the international affairs practice.
Gehring, who recently moved from Washington D.C. to Nashville, previously worked at faith-based nonprofit International Justice Mission, including as director of global policy and partnerships. The Kentucky native earned a bachelor’s degree at Asbury University and a master’s in international affairs and economics from the University of Kentucky.
The firm’s clients with an international presence include Volkswagen and Permobil.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Tim on a number of initiatives over the years and see firsthand his impressive intellect, ability to tackle difficult problems, and the great care he has for the people with whom he works,” Bridge President and CEO Todd Womack said in a release. “I can’t imagine a better fit for our team and couldn’t be more excited to have him joining us as we continue to build out our international affairs practice.”
