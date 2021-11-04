Law firm Butler Snow has added Callon Schmid to its regulatory and government group.
She was previously a legislative liaison to Gov. Bill Lee and assistant director of constituent services and community relations to then-Gov. Bill Haslam.
Schmid attended Auburn University, earning a bachelor's degree in history, and American University, from which she received a master’s degree in public administration.
According to the firm, Schmid was lead liaison for Lee to the Senate commerce and judiciary committees and the House criminal justice and civil justice committees. Under Haslam, she worked on appointments to boards and commissions.
Butler Snow lobbyists’ clients are varied, and include Oracle, Volkswagen and CVS.
“We are excited to welcome Callon to our Regulatory & Government group and Nashville office,” Butler Snow chair Christopher Maddux said in a release. “Her varied experience working in Tennessee’s public sector will certainly bolster our practice and benefit the firm’s clients.”
Butler Snow lists 51 professionals in its Nashville office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.