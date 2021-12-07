A prominent statue honoring slave trader and early KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from its perch alongside I-65 south of downtown Nashville.
The statue — mocked for its artistic merit and vandalized in recent years because of its subject — had been standing for more than two decades.
There was little local government officials could do about the highly visible statue, as it was located on private land owned by Bill Dorris.
He died in 2020 and left his estate in part to his border collie Lulu, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Battle of Nashville Trust.
It's been a rough year for the long-dead traitor, as a bust depicting him was removed from the state Capitol this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.