Mayor John Cooper has named former councilmember Ginger Hausser his senior advisor for intergovernmental affairs.
Hausser is set to take office July 26 after she resigns as chair of the Metro Nashville Industrial Development Board, of which she has been a member since 2011. During her tenure, the board has guided to completion projects such as the Bellevue Mall redevelopment and the relocations and expansions of Amazon, Bridgestone, Warner Music and most recently Oracle. She also serves as vice president of economic and community development at Nashville State Community College, a position she took in March 2018.
From 1999 to 2007, Hausser served as District 18 Metro Councilmember. At the time, she was married to trial Attorney Ross Pepper, founder of Pepper Law PLC. Hausser also has previously sat on the grants review committee for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and has chaired the New Level Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit for affordable housing.
Prior to her position at Nashville State, Hausser was director of external affairs for six years at the Tennessee Board of Regents and then was associate vice chancellor for institutional advancement for a year. Her stint as external affairs director overlapped with the last of six years at Tennessee State University as Housing and Urban Development grant manager at the Center for Service Learning from 2006 to 2012.
While on the Board of Regents, she was a member of the Greater Nashville Regional Council’s economic development board, and in 2010, she co-chaired former 4th District Metro Councilmember Michael Craddock’s campaign for criminal court clerk.
