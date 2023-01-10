Mark Green

U.S. House Republicans have picked Rep. Mark Green (R-Clarksville) to serve as chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security for the 118th Congress.

Green, whose redrawn district now includes parts of Nashville, was selected for the position by the House Republican Steering Committee on Monday and said in a news release that “ending the border crisis [President Joe] Biden created is our top priority,” adding that “no community in the U.S. will be unaffected” by illegal immigration .