TrumpNash2022 (7 of 9).jpg

Donald Trump in Nashville in 2022

Two top candidates for president in 2024 are turning to Nashville to raise money.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is holding a fundraiser in Nashville on Monday, Politico's Natalie Allison reported. The event is reportedly at the home of Chip Saltsman, Pence's campaign chair and a longtime Tennessee political operative.