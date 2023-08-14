Two top candidates for president in 2024 are turning to Nashville to raise money.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is holding a fundraiser in Nashville on Monday, Politico's Natalie Allison reported. The event is reportedly at the home of Chip Saltsman, Pence's campaign chair and a longtime Tennessee political operative.
Pence is lagging behind other Republican presidential hopefuls both in fundraising and polling.
Former President Donald Trump, seeking a return to the White House, is also planning a Nashville fundraiser. The Tennessee Journalreported that Trump, leading the GOP nomination fight by a wide margin, will hold an event Thursday at a downtown Nashville hotel. Details are limited but Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty are expected to attend.
Blackburn and Hagerty were among the top Tennessee Republicans who backed Trump after he visited Nashville in April.