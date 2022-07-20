Metro Nashville is suing the Federal Emergency Management Agency over millions of dollars in denied reimbursement claims dating back to the 2010 flood.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Nashville federal court, is related to what Metro says is more than $11 million the city spent on repairs to the K.R. Harrington Water Treatment Facility and Metro Transit Authority facilities following the record-setting flood. FEMA has denied reimbursement requests several times in the intervening dozen years, including at least once, Metro alleges, because the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency failed to timely forward its appeal request on to the federal government. Another denial, Metro alleges, was due to “a typographic error.”
FEMA officials declined to comment. Metro is represented in the case by attorneys from Baker Donelson, an attorney for which declined to comment. Metro Legal also declined to comment.
More than 13 inches of rain fell on the first two days of May 2010, resulting in flash-flooding and record water levels in creeks and the Cumberland River. According to court filings, the floods caused more than $2 billion in private property damage and $120 million in public infrastructure damage. On May 4, 2010, President Barack Obama declared a major disaster, making several Middle Tennessee counties eligible for FEMA support.
The water treatment facility remained closed for nearly a month. The city sought to complete several projects at the facility to prevent future flooding damage.
Metro is asking the court to force FEMA to reconsider its appeals.
