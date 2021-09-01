U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has promoted legislative director Adam Telle to chief of staff following John Rader’s departure from his Senate office.
Telle was part of a group of former Trump aides who joined the Tennessee Republican’s office following his 2020 election.
In addition to his previous role as legislative director, Telle was Hagerty’s chief adviser. Under Trump, he lead the White House Office of Legislative Affairs’ Senate team.
“I am fortunate to have someone of Adam’s experience and talent on my staff, and I am confident he will continue to excel as he takes on this new role,” Hagerty said in a release. “Since I took office, Adam has been an integral part of my team as my Legislative Director and Chief Advisor. With his-almost two decades of Capitol Hill experience, including his time in the Executive Branch, Adam has put together an incredibly talented team that has helped me advance the interests of Tennesseans, hold the Biden Administration accountable, and pursue an agenda that puts the American worker first. Adam’s appointment will ensure continuity and a seamless transition as John Rader departs following his exceptional service.”
An Alabama native, Telle began his Senate career in the office of Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby. He spent a decade in the office of Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran and was later chief GOP staffer on the Senate Appropriation Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee.
Hagerty also announced the appointments of Matt Apple as legislative correspondent in Washington, Kay Durham as assistant to the state director in Nashville, Madison Graham as staff assistant in Washington, Nels Nordquist as legislative fellow in Washington and Amy Winstead as a caseworker in the Jackson office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.