U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has announced the promotion and addition of several aides in his Washington, D.C., office.
The announcement follows the departure Monday of spokesperson Judd Deere, who was, like many Hagerty staffers, a veteran of the Trump administration. Deere, who praised Hagerty in a note about his departure, has not yet announced his next job. Snippets of his testimony were played by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol Tuesday, in which he said he advised then-President Trump that his avenues to overturn the 2020 election were “probably closed.”
Julia Hahn, formerly senior communications adviser, has been promoted to deputy chief of staff for communications for the Tennessee Republican. She was previously an official in the White House and a reporter for Breitbart News.
Audrey Traynor has been promoted to press secretary. Previously she was Hagerty’s deputy press secretary and digital director, and she worked on Georgia Sen. David Perdue’s unsuccessful 2020 reelection campaign.
Both Riley Stamper and Nick Elliot have been promoted from legislative aide to legislative correspondent.
Hagerty’s office added Jason Hoffman as legislative assistant, Ryleigh Rains as legislative correspondent, Brandon Jackson as press and digital assistant and Watson Dill as staff assistant.
“I’m pleased to welcome several new individuals to my staff, as well as announce promotions for others,” Hagerty said in a release. “I’m confident that these talented and accomplished men and women, together with the rest of my staff, will continue to help me best serve and represent Tennesseans from across the Volunteer State on Capitol Hill.”
So Sen. Hagerty could not tolerate an employee who told Donald Trump the truth. Good luck Mr. Deer. Go work for honest people.
