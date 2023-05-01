Davidson County Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite officially launched her bid for mayor on Friday, three weeks after she filed paperwork establishing a campaign.
Wilhoite served two terms on the Metro Council and in 2016 was elected countywide as property assessor. She was reelected to that position in 2020.
According to a release, Wilhoite held her campaign launch event at the Grandale Manor. Axios’ Nate Rau reported that District Attorney Glenn Funk was on hand to back Wilhoite’s candidacy.
The qualifying deadline for the 2023 mayoral race is May 18. In addition to Wilhoite, candidates include Metro Councilmembers Freddie O’Connell and Sharon Hurt, state Sens. Heidi Campbell and Jeff Yarbro, Republican strategist Alice Rolli, former Metro official Matt Wiltshire and former AllianceBernstein executive Jim Gingrich.