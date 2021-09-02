SEIU Local 205, a union whose members include employees from several Metro departments among other units, is endorsing Odessa Kelly in her bid to unseat longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville).
The union endorsed and contributed to Cooper’s re-election bid in 2020, when he also faced a Democratic primary challenger, but this time the group is siding with Kelly, herself an active member of SEIU Local 205 when she worked at Metro Parks.
“Our union is a family and it’s not every day you have a chance to elect someone from your family to Congress,” Honey Hereth, a paraprofessional and SEIU member from Metro Nashville Public Schools, said in a release. “Odessa is Nashville. She was born here, she grew up here, and she raised kids here. There is nobody I trust more to represent us in Congress.”
Another union member, 911 dispatcher Alisa Utley, said the endorsement was not due to any complaints about Cooper, but rather that “it’s time for change.” Cooper has served in Congress for three decades across two stints.
In recent interviews, Cooper has downplayed Kelly’s support, arguing that it comes from national organizations like Justice Democrats, which chose Kelly as their first endorsed candidate in the 2022 cycle. But SEIU Local 205 has thousands of members in health care and the public sector in Tennessee.
